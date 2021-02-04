Looks like she’s losing that vacation deposit: 5 new felony counts for Capitol rioter

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 18:10 Hits: 3

Early this week, Capitol rioter Jenny Cudd of Midland, Texas, asked the judge overseeing her case for a pass to go to Mexico on a work vacation. Cudd’s attorneys told the judge that she had already prepaid for the work retreat. It was a heartwarming story of white privilege and wacky delusions. Cudd is one of the Capitol insurgents who videotaped herself admitting to serious federal crimes, while committing said crimes. One of her self-shot videos includes this wide angle lens quote: "We did break down Nancy Pelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News." At the time, Cudd was only charged with two misdemeanors and was released on a “personal recognizance bond,” hours after her arrest.

On Wednesday, Cudd, along with soon to be defendant Eliel Rosa, was indicted on five new criminal charges. Ruh? Those are felony charges. Ruh roh. Those counts include “corruptly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress; entering and remaining in a restricted building; committing disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; committing disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.” While the judge has yet to rule on whether or not Cudd can go on her Mexican holiday, the five felony indictments puts a big damper on the chance that she will be allowed to.

Here’s Cudd talking into her camera saying how she would delight in attending a “public hanging” of “one of these traitors.” Who these “traitors” are I am sure we can deduce. She refers to being willing to travel down to “Guantanamo” to observe this public execution. But less you think she is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, she says she does believe that a single public execution will get everybody on board with her special form of Christianity and fascism. Oh, and the first clip is her detailing some of her crimes.

Here’s Cudd saying she is proud of her crimes against her country. The second clip is Cudd’s factually incorrect assertion that “we were founded as a Christian country,” and her belief that “they” are praying to “some heathen God and say ‘Amen and Awoman.’ What the fuck is that?” Honestly, Jenny, I don’t know what the fuck that is. I couldn’t tell you what the fuckyou are talking about.

I guess her plan was to save our country, or at least get that ball rolling, take a quick battery recharge in Mexico and then rejoin the revolution with a tan and some margaritas?

Godspeed, Jenny. Or maybe Odinspeed to you?

