Myanmar's citizens oppose military coup with pots, pans, and car horns

Myanmar's citizens oppose military coup with pots, pans, and car horns While there have been a few public demonstrations since Myanmar’s military coup on February 1, the country’s citizens have found ways to take action from home, organising acts of civil disobedience and online resistance to protest the takeover. The army seized power in an unnervingly smooth coup. It has since detained head of government Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders, declared a state of emergency and imposed a partial internet blackout.    

