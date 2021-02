Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:42 Hits: 7

A former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army was convicted on Thursday of dozens of crimes, including widespread rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder, including killings of babies.

