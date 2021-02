Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 12:48 Hits: 7

LONDON: The United Kingdom's broadcast regulator Ofcom on Thursday (Feb 4) revoked the licence of Chinese news network CGTN after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel. "Our investigation showed that the licence for China Global ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cgtn-uk-broadcast-regulator-revokes-licence-of-china-network-14112696