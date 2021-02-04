“Pop-Up” Regulations for Big Tech

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 14:39 Hits: 6

While suspending Donald Trump’s social-media accounts was the right move for democracy, deplatforming a sitting president is a highly consequential decision. It should be a cause for serious concern that a few tech companies were able to make it, based not on an impartial rule of law, but on proprietary terms of service and the will of their top bosses.

