Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a standing ovation in closed-door House GOP meeting: reports

Members of the House Republican caucus gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) a standing ovation Wednesday evening after the QAnon Congresswoman gave a short speech defending herself. About an hour earlier Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his support of Greene and refused to strip her of her committee assignments.

NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman, a cofounder of Punchbowl News, tweeted that "roughly 30 more members of the House Republican Conference are waiting to speak tonight about @Liz_Cheney and her future." Cheney faces losing her leadership position in the GOP House caucus for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Sherman later added:

Vice News senior political reporter Cameron Joseph confirms, saying the number of Republicans giving a standing ovation to Greene is about half.

