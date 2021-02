Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 01:32 Hits: 5

Dominic Ongwen was a child soldier and a commander of one of Africa's most notorious rebel militias. His fate will now be decided by the International Criminal Court in the Hague. But can a victim be a perpetrator, too?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icc-ruling-against-lord-s-resistance-army-commander-expected/a-56447484?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf