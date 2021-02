Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 01:27 Hits: 5

Myanmar’s junta blocked Facebook and other messaging services in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday as they consolidate power following a coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

