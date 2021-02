Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 09:17 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - Governments and developers around the world are exploring the potential use of "vaccine passports" as a way of reopening the economy by identifying those protected against the coronavirus. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/04/vaccine-passports-path-back-to-normality-or-problem-in-the-making