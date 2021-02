Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 08:23 Hits: 6

A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the American navy said, in the first such voyage since the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-warship-transits-taiwan-strait-first-since-biden-inauguration-14111728