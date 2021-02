Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:45 Hits: 1

A Moscow court has sentenced Sergei Smirnov, the chief editor of the news website Mediazona, to 25 days in jail after finding him guilty of "repeated violations" of the law on mass gatherings.

