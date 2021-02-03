Rep. Matt Gaetz thrills his critics with surprise offer to potentially resign: 'Icing on the clown car cake!'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 20:31 Hits: 6

MAGA nationalist Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has offered to resign his House seat (video below) so he can defend disgraced former president Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial for inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Far right political activist and Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, Raheem Kassam, says Gaetz made the offer Wednesday.

"I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home," Gaetz told former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. He called it "the greatest priority in my life."

"I view this cancellation of the Trump presidency and the Trump movement as one of the major risks to my people," Gaetz said.

Gaetz, who has wholly aligned himself with Trump, apparently has made the decision serving the former president is more beneficial to his career than serving his Florida constituents.





He was quickly mocked on Twitter.

