Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 18:52 Hits: 6

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged on Wednesday to mobilize enough international pressure on Myanmar's military "to make sure that this coup fails" as the U.N. Security Council tries to negotiate a statement on the crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/04/charges-against-myanmar039s-suu-kyi-039compound-the-undermining-of-the-rule-of-law039---un