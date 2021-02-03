In the Shadow of Covid, ACLU Joins Non-Profit Unionization Surge - A conversation with representatives of ACLU Staff United about their unionization effort and the growing nonprofit labor movement.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed many serious and dangerous challenges for workers everywhere—not just for workers on the job, but for workers trying to exercise their right to organize. But there have also been unexpected bright spots on this front over the past year, including a boom in union drives at nonprofits around the United States. One of those nonprofits is the American Civil Liberties Union, where staff workers recently voted to unionize with the Nonprofit Professional Employees Union (NPEU). In this episode, we talk with two representatives from ACLU Staff United, Gillian Ganesan and Alex Ortiz, and NPEU President Kayla Blado about the unionization effort at the ACLU and the growing nonprofit labor movement.

