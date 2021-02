Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 12:20 Hits: 3

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has asked former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic after last-ditch negotiations among political parties failed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210203-italy-s-president-asks-former-european-central-bank-chief-mario-draghi-to-form-new-government