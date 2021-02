Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 13:51 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's administration has started discussions with the utility and automobile sectors about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, White House domestic climate change adviser Gina McCarthy told Reuters. The talks are part of a broad effort by the Biden administration that ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-team-in-talks-with-utilities-car-companies-about-emissions-14104928