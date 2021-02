Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:40 Hits: 5

Switzerland has withheld approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday, demanding more efficacy and quality data before greenlighting a shot that won European Union approval last week.

