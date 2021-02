Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

Many countries' development models rely heavily on resource use, which is not sustainable in the long term. In the future, we must encourage countries to pursue prosperity while minimizing their carbon footprint by applying the knowledge, science, and technology now at our disposal.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-development-models-collective-action-climate-change-by-kanni-wignaraja-2021-02