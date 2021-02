Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:02 Hits: 8

Police in Kazakhstan's northwestern city of Oral have prevented journalist Lukpan Akhmedyarov and several activists from traveling to the western city of Atyrau, where they planned to greet outspoken government critic Maks Boqaev upon his release from prison on February 4.

