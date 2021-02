Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:15 Hits: 9

JERICHO, West Bank (Reuters) - As a Palestinian living in Jerusalem, Ismail Daiq is used to negotiating the dividing lines between communities: the daily commute to his Jordan Valley date farm involves crossing a checkpoint on his way home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/04/crossing-the-covid-chasm-between-israel-and-the-palestinian-territories