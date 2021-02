Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:05 Hits: 8

MELBOURNE: Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19, after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the coronavirus on Wednesday (Feb 3). Thursday's matches at six warm-up events ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/covid-19-tennis-australian-open-warm-up-events-under-cloud-14105172