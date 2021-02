Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 13:24 Hits: 6

By conspiring to drive up struggling companies’ stock prices, GameStop investors believe they beat Wall Street at its own game. But there are no clear-cut heroes or villains in this story, just some investors who will be able to weather their losses better than others.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/gamestop-effect-on-financial-markets-by-jeffrey-frankel-2021-02