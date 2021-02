Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 10:05 Hits: 10

Investors and analysts seem confident that East Asian countries will be able to keep COVID-19 in check, achieve robust economic recovery, and maintain stimulus measures, leading to ever-higher corporate profits and, in turn, stock prices. Perhaps they should take a cold shower.

