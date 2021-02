Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 04:44 Hits: 8

In a joint statement, six world leaders including Angela Merkel issued an appeal for multilateralism, calling the coronavirus pandemic one of the biggest challenges of modern times, which endangers other recent progress.

