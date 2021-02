Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 04:41 Hits: 9

Russian police detained more than 900 people at protests in favour of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sent to jail by a court on Tuesday for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210203-global-outrage-and-mass-detentions-in-russia-as-court-rules-on-navalny