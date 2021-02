Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 06:26 Hits: 8

Mexican officials said Tuesday the country had lodged a protest with the French government over a planned auction in Paris of pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artefacts, challenging the authenticity of several items. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210203-mexico-seeks-to-halt-paris-auction-of-pre-hispanic-artefacts