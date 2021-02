Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 07:49 Hits: 11

PARIS (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has taken "enormous risks" regarding its COVID-19 vaccines strategy, said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, as he defended the comparatively slower pace of vaccines rollout in France and the European Union. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/03/french-minister-beaune-uk-has-taken-quotenormous-risksquot-on-covid-vaccines-strategy