Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 08:24 Hits: 12

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government will acquire 3,600 tablets to be distributed to students from low-income families to allow them to follow online lessons. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/03/negri-govt-to-buy-3600-tablets-for-students-from-poor-families