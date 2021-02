Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 07:48 Hits: 8

FRANKFURT: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a €150 million (US$180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product. In a joint statement on Wednesday (Feb 3), the partners said they were targeting a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-vaccine-against-multiple-variants-gsk-curevac-14102986