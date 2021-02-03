The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On World Hijab Day, here are 5 reasons Muslim women choose to wear the headscarf

Each year on Feb. 1, millions of Muslim women across the world share not only pictures of themselves in the hijab, but why they choose to wear it. The hijab, a headscarf worn by women who practice Islam, is often seen in the Western world as a symbol of oppression. In order to combat this narrative and highlight the resilience and strength behind the hijab, World Hijab Day was created in 2013 to foster religious tolerance. By recognizing Muslim women and inviting individuals to wear the hijab for a day, Nazma Khan, a New York resident, hoped to bridge the divide between those who wore the hijab and those who did not understand its significance.

“Growing up in the Bronx, in NYC, I experienced a great deal of discrimination due to my hijab, ‘she reflects. ‘In middle school, I was ‘Batman’ or ‘ninja’. When I entered University after 9/11, I was called Osama bin laden or terrorist. It was awful. I figured the only way to end discrimination is if we ask our fellow sisters to experience hijab themselves,” Khan shared on the World Hijab Day official website.

While the movement itself has received criticism from some for treating the hijab as a fashion accessory, others have applauded the movement for giving space to hijab-wearing women who consistently face systemic and faith-based oppression. Wearing the hijab for one day does not give insight into the hardships and discrimination hijab-wearing women face daily, but it allows for solidarity and support of the idea that what one chooses to wear is their choice. An estimated 190 countries take part in the movement each year.

Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021 · 6:40:40 AM +00:00 · Aysha Qamar

Updating this to address some of the comments!

Please note this is not an exhaustive list of reasons, it just includes the points the headline refers to as reasons women in this article mentioned. The reasons are from Tweets I shared in this post, particularly one that goes into a thread.

To break it down the thread I shared starts with the common misconception that people assume women wear the hijab to hide themselves from the gaze of men, while this is true for some it is not the sole reason women take on wearing the hijab or “modest” clothing because the truth is wearing a headscarf does not protect you from harassment.

One of the reasons women gave was because it has become a symbol of Islam especially in the Western world and thus becomes a symbol of rebellion because you are openly practicing something many individuals hate blindly or do not understand. This is actually one of the reasons my mother wears it, to create awareness of religion.

“Today, some women wear the hijab to signal pride in their ethnic identity,” Caitlin Killian, a sociology professor noted. “This is more so for immigrants in Europe and the United States, where there has been an increase in Islamophobia.”

Similarly, others shared that they began wearing the hijab because it was a reminder that their actions could impact thousands of others since the hijab is a known symbol of Islam. As a result, wearing the hijab allowed these women to stay accountable for their actions and put their best selves forward. Many shared that it helped them develop, strive to be a better person, and grow themselves while smashing stereotypes against Muslims.

Another reason some shared was that they felt their hair was their beauty and that they should not have to openly share that with just anyone. So by wearing the hijab they only shared their beauty with those they chose to. The idea that showing one’s beauty does not equal liberation was a common theme.

Some shared that because they wore it to pray, they just decided to wear it regularly as it became a norm for them and made them feel closer to their religion as it was a spiritual symbol. It made them feel empowered and essentially closer to God.

It is important to remember that hijab looks different from culture to culture because in Islam there is no regulated way on how to wear it, thus by interpretation people decide how they wear it to depict their relationship to religion. This is because while the definition of hijab is now connected to a woman’s headscarf, in reality, the meaning of hijab in the Quran is just something that shields you from strangers, whether it be clothing, behavior, or speech AND it applies to both men and women. Women wear headscarves for a multitude of reasons, I just wanted to shed light on some stories that are often silenced since the media is quick to share stories of oppression, not empowerment.

Again I am no expert, I am just a Muslim woman who grew up in a Muslim household and studied the religion both in a  spiritual and academic setting.

Also want to address another thing I noticed in the comments— yes like I said one cannot deny that some are forced to wear the hijab but it is important to remember that this is not the case for everyone. Taking my own family’s example no one wanted my mother to wear the hijab— they feared that by doing so she would make herself a target and experience unwarranted hate. Despite my entire family, especially my father, being against it my mom started wearing the hijab. Of course, my family supports her decision and resilience but it does still worry me often because I have personally witnessed people mistreating her. So I request that you please stop questioning those who wear hijab proudly and support them because while it is an empowering decision, that does not mean there are no obstacles or hardships.

We can’t ignore that there are women who are forced to wear the hijab, but this day highlights the importance of the freedom to express one’s choice in clothing. In a world filled with discrimination, World Hijab Day highlights the reasons why women and girls choose to wear the hijab and reminds us that no matter how one dresses, they can accomplish anything. Your choice of attire should not restrict what you want to and can do.

Across Twitter under the hashtag #WorldHijabDay, women of all ages are sharing their selfies and photos in hijab. Here are some of the women and their stories.

“At the time I started wearing hijab I happened to only have a navy blue two-piece that was a part of my school uniform. No one really thought I would go through it and continue with it especially being the first in my family,” said Nawal Mustafa, a medical student who lives in New Jersey.

Happy World Hijab Day! 11 years strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4NFPDVopp

“I think it’s so important for Muslim women to represent their religion and as I move further in my career I believe it will be a symbol of hope for young Muslim girls that you can do or be anything you want to be,” Mustafa added.

This #WorldHijabDay let’s recognize all hijab-wearing athletes who are breaking barriers and reaching their full potential through sport. Together, we can help level the playing field for all girls. Check out the #MadetoPlay Hijab Playbook developed by @Nike ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FwZz6lOAte

On #WorldHijabDay, we want to recognize all hijab-wearing female athletes who are breaking barriers and reaching their full potential through sport. Together, we can help level the playing field for all girls.#MadetoPlay Hijab Playbook developed by @Nike & help change the game⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RcN2epIli7

Happy #worldhijabday !! When I first started wearing hijab nearly 6 years ago, I would find myself struggling to explain why I wore it to friends, family, and strangers who asked. I would try to come up with a way to say it that would make it make sense to them. I was afraid of pic.twitter.com/6HbgMPU1Ok

This young Muslim cross-country runner was disqualified from a race in Ohio back in 2019 for wearing hijab. A week later, she broke her personal record in another competition. #WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/YrLtBHn01C

Hijab is so beautiful ????#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/Qi3PyWKq02

There are 643 images in our digitized collections of women wearing head covers/veils. See them all here: https://t.co/y1SVbU5KW1 [Images featured from Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Tunisia] #WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/YDXZYuUrrc

“To me, the hijab means so much. It’s a physical reminder of the way I choose to represent myself, my strength, and most importantly, my way of showing devotion to my religion and God”#WorldHijabDay#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/bu0k4mI7RE

#WorldHijabDay My thoughts: Let me start this by saying I have been wearing a headscarf since I was 20 years old. That's more than two decades. I am the "first" woman who wears hijab to be on national television as a sports regular commentator.

Yes it’s HOT, it’s HARD, It’s Different, But I LOVE wearing it..????#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/OKcJ4B6Ark

Lemme drop some of my cute hijab pics rq #WorldHijabDay ???? pic.twitter.com/Is2zvC6fAR

Putting on the hijab will always be one of the best decisions I have ever made. Allah swt has blessed me in so many ways Alhamdulilah & obeying him is the least I can do. My Hijab, My dignity, My respect, My honour. #WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/cShP11qViV

Today is #WorldHijabDay. It's been a privilege to work with @PCUAmireddy inorder to design a #Hijab suitable for our muslim women in the police! Everyone should be able to practice their religion in a work place but also be themselves!!@NYorksPolice@NYP_ACE@WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/Y1cwZKuNg2

#WorldHijabDay—“I wear it proudly. It has become a part of me for many years now. I am not oppressed to wear it nor do I consider it a sign of weakness, instead it is my shield and my protector. Millions like me feel good and confident in it.”-NIHA LAKHANI#EndHijabophobiapic.twitter.com/ly1UJLFJ8E

#EndHijabophobia— “Ending hijabophobia would empower women of faith to be unapologetic about their identity. It would give them permission to feel safe in public spaces so they can freely worship and devote themselves to God.”#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/24NNX6sE3y

It’s #WorldHijabDay ???????? I put this image of women from all walks of life - barristers, doctors, athletes, women in uniform... What you chose to wear and how you chose to cover up shouldn’t prevent you from growth, career choices & your contribution to then???? ???????? @WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/xnU2Xu3Izf

In a world filled with discrimination - happy #WorldHijabDay to the women and girls who choose to wear one and continue to break barriers! We see and respect your strength pic.twitter.com/rlRbOOLLdV

On #WorldHijabDay, I'd like to bring back this piece that I wrote for @TheVarsity in 2018 to answer many of your pressing questions about the hijab. As I say in the piece, I DO feel hot in it but the heat pales compared to the oppressive ignorance and Islamophobia I face everyday pic.twitter.com/kCM2v09Gsj

#EndHijabophobia— “Hijab is my power that keeps me empowered. No, I’m not forced to wear it, I choose to. For, it’s not just a piece of cloth. It means so much more to me. Ever since I started wearing #hijab, it has become a part of my identity. It’s my crown and my pride.” pic.twitter.com/la0rF77v8f

I grew up seeing all the beautiful strong women in my family especially my mother ???? wearing the hijab and wanted to be just like them. I begged to be allowed to wear it and finally won when i was 6 and have been wearing it ever since, alhamdallah ????#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/yrWFJlGeNz

#EndHijabophobia—“Hijab does not limit us from advancing. We can still work and be creative. Even though the hijab covers our body, it doesn't mean it stops our thoughts. We also have an open mind. Don't be afraid of us.”#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/sMZOowq7AJ

Today on #WorldHijabDay we celebrate all the Muslim women in our life and acknowledge the #strength, #courage, #faith and determination they commit to every day when they choose to wear their hijab. May you find the #beauty and ease in your journey. #hijab#mychoice#myrightpic.twitter.com/txB0P9Vexm

In a world filled with discrimination - happy #WorldHijabDay to the women and girls who choose to wear one and continue to break barriers! ???????? We see and respect your strength ???? pic.twitter.com/RDXPTRibl1

To see more of the beautiful photos people across the globe have shared to celebrate the hijab, check out the day’s official page, @WorldHijabDay, on Twitter. Have any photos you’d like to share? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!

