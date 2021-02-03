On World Hijab Day, here are 5 reasons Muslim women choose to wear the headscarf

Category: World Hits: 10
Each year on Feb. 1, millions of Muslim women across the world share not only pictures of themselves in the hijab, but why they choose to wear it. The hijab, a headscarf worn by women who practice Islam, is often seen in the Western world as a symbol of oppression. In order to combat this narrative and highlight the resilience and strength behind the hijab, World Hijab Day was created in 2013 to foster religious tolerance. By recognizing Muslim women and inviting individuals to wear the hijab for a day, Nazma Khan, a New York resident, hoped to bridge the divide between those who wore the hijab and those who did not understand its significance.
“Growing up in the Bronx, in NYC, I experienced a great deal of discrimination due to my hijab, ‘she reflects. ‘In middle school, I was ‘Batman’ or ‘ninja’. When I entered University after 9/11, I was called Osama bin laden or terrorist. It was awful. I figured the only way to end discrimination is if we ask our fellow sisters to experience hijab themselves,” Khan shared on the World Hijab Day official website.
While the movement itself has received criticism from some for treating the hijab as a fashion accessory, others have applauded the movement for giving space to hijab-wearing women who consistently face systemic and faith-based oppression. Wearing the hijab for one day does not give insight into the hardships and discrimination hijab-wearing women face daily, but it allows for solidarity and support of the idea that what one chooses to wear is their choice. An estimated 190 countries take part in the movement each year.
Updating this to address some of the comments!
Please note this is not an exhaustive list of reasons, it just includes the points the headline refers to as reasons women in this article mentioned. The reasons are from Tweets I shared in this post, particularly one that goes into a thread.
To break it down the thread I shared starts with the common misconception that people assume women wear the hijab to hide themselves from the gaze of men, while this is true for some it is not the sole reason women take on wearing the hijab or “modest” clothing because the truth is wearing a headscarf does not protect you from harassment.
One of the reasons women gave was because it has become a symbol of Islam especially in the Western world and thus becomes a symbol of rebellion because you are openly practicing something many individuals hate blindly or do not understand. This is actually one of the reasons my mother wears it, to create awareness of religion.
“Today, some women wear the hijab to signal pride in their ethnic identity,” Caitlin Killian, a sociology professor noted. “This is more so for immigrants in Europe and the United States, where there has been an increase in Islamophobia.”
Similarly, others shared that they began wearing the hijab because it was a reminder that their actions could impact thousands of others since the hijab is a known symbol of Islam. As a result, wearing the hijab allowed these women to stay accountable for their actions and put their best selves forward. Many shared that it helped them develop, strive to be a better person, and grow themselves while smashing stereotypes against Muslims.
Another reason some shared was that they felt their hair was their beauty and that they should not have to openly share that with just anyone. So by wearing the hijab they only shared their beauty with those they chose to. The idea that showing one’s beauty does not equal liberation was a common theme.
Some shared that because they wore it to pray, they just decided to wear it regularly as it became a norm for them and made them feel closer to their religion as it was a spiritual symbol. It made them feel empowered and essentially closer to God.
It is important to remember that hijab looks different from culture to culture because in Islam there is no regulated way on how to wear it, thus by interpretation people decide how they wear it to depict their relationship to religion. This is because while the definition of hijab is now connected to a woman’s headscarf, in reality, the meaning of hijab in the Quran is just something that shields you from strangers, whether it be clothing, behavior, or speech AND it applies to both men and women. Women wear headscarves for a multitude of reasons, I just wanted to shed light on some stories that are often silenced since the media is quick to share stories of oppression, not empowerment.
Again I am no expert, I am just a Muslim woman who grew up in a Muslim household and studied the religion both in a spiritual and academic setting.
Also want to address another thing I noticed in the comments— yes like I said one cannot deny that some are forced to wear the hijab but it is important to remember that this is not the case for everyone. Taking my own family’s example no one wanted my mother to wear the hijab— they feared that by doing so she would make herself a target and experience unwarranted hate. Despite my entire family, especially my father, being against it my mom started wearing the hijab. Of course, my family supports her decision and resilience but it does still worry me often because I have personally witnessed people mistreating her. So I request that you please stop questioning those who wear hijab proudly and support them because while it is an empowering decision, that does not mean there are no obstacles or hardships.
We can’t ignore that there are women who are forced to wear the hijab, but this day highlights the importance of the freedom to express one’s choice in clothing. In a world filled with discrimination, World Hijab Day highlights the reasons why women and girls choose to wear the hijab and reminds us that no matter how one dresses, they can accomplish anything. Your choice of attire should not restrict what you want to and can do.
Across Twitter under the hashtag #WorldHijabDay, women of all ages are sharing their selfies and photos in hijab. Here are some of the women and their stories.
“At the time I started wearing hijab I happened to only have a navy blue two-piece that was a part of my school uniform. No one really thought I would go through it and continue with it especially being the first in my family,” said Nawal Mustafa, a medical student who lives in New Jersey.
“I think it’s so important for Muslim women to represent their religion and as I move further in my career I believe it will be a symbol of hope for young Muslim girls that you can do or be anything you want to be,” Mustafa added.
To see more of the beautiful photos people across the globe have shared to celebrate the hijab, check out the day’s official page, @WorldHijabDay, on Twitter. Have any photos you’d like to share? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!
