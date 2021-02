Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:16 Hits: 3

Somalia has opened urgent talks with regional authorities to avoid a constitutional crisis. The Horn of Africa nation looks certain to miss a February 8 deadline to elect a new president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/somalia-holds-emergency-talks-over-election-crisis/a-56416039?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf