Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 19:01 Hits: 5

During the pandemic, the World War II veteran became famous for walking around in his garden in a bid to raise money for UK healthcare workers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/britain-s-captain-tom-dies-of-coronavirus-at-age-100/a-56433516?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf