Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:30 Hits: 3

The January 2 discovery of a cluster of coronavirus infections in Shijiazhuang, the capital of China’s northern Hebei province, has led to China’s most severe Covid-19 outbreak in five months.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20210202-what-lockdown-is-like-in-china-s-hebei-province-after-the-new-covid-19-outbreak