In Russia, supporters of Kremlin critic Navalny undeterred by police crackdown

In Russia, supporters of Kremlin critic Navalny undeterred by police crackdown On Sunday, two weeks after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's return to Russia and arrest at Moscow airport, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country to demand his release. The police made more than 5,300 arrests; an unprecedented figure. Thousands of Russians are no longer afraid and are risking their freedom to protest against the regime of Vladimir Putin. Our correspondents followed Navalny's supporters during Sunday's protests in Moscow.

