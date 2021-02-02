The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Truth or Fake: Joe Biden targeted by disinformation

Truth or Fake: Joe Biden targeted by disinformation A video from January 17 showing then-President-elect Joe Biden seeming lost and confused while on stage at an event has garnered more than three million views on Twitter. It was picked up and shared by Donald Trump Jr, son of the former president, who claimed it was proof that Biden was senile and mentally unfit to take office. Turns out, however, that the video was altered.

