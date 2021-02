Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 17:18 Hits: 3

Billionaire and Vladimir Putin ally Arkady Rotenberg Saturday said he owns a Black Sea coast property that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says costs over $1.5 billion and belongs to the Russian president.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russian-billionaire-arkady-says-he-owns--putin-palace---14077696