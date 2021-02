Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 09:20 Hits: 1

PERTH: The Australian city of Perth will begin a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced Sunday (Jan 31). Roughly 2 million residents of the city must stay at home as of Sunday evening, as will those living in the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-one-case-australia-perth-snap-lockdown-hotel-quarantine-14080846