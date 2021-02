Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 22:10 Hits: 3

It was recently discovered that Google modified search results for some in Australia. This isn’t the first time Google has been caught experimenting on users without adequate disclosure, says a communication researcher.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/google-search-results-australia-news-media-experiment-test-user-14088010