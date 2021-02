Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 11:33 Hits: 3

GENEVA: Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (Feb 2). "For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally," Andre Ilbawi, a cancer specialist at the WHO, told a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/breast-cancer-overtakes-lung-most-common-cancer-who-14096032