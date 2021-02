Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:32 Hits: 3

Amid the pandemic, both cities and states have had to reduce services and add to unemployment lines. Will they receive more federal aid this year?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0202/No-payroll-protection-Cities-try-to-plug-budget-holes-amid-pandemic?icid=rss