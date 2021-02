Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:38 Hits: 6

Black farmers have less access to credit and government support than their white counterparts, keeping them from obtaining funds to operate their farms, modernize equipment, or buy more land. Can government reforms turn things around?

