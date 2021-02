Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 20:41 Hits: 6

In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, some Republicans say the party needs to recover a lost principle of democratic leadership: a sense of service.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0202/Leadership-includes-humility-Some-Republicans-see-an-ideal-to-revive?icid=rss