Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 14:24 Hits: 1

Exxon Mobil promised that if crude were to dip to $45 it would sacrifice spending in the name of dividends.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/2/exxon-defends-dividend-after-posting-first-annual-loss-in-decades