Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 11:34 Hits: 1

New variants of the coronavirus are spreading quickly from their places of origin, and there are indications that existing vaccines may be less effective against some of them. Fortunately, we can take advantage of another encouraging development that has received relatively less attention.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/testing-must-complement-vaccination-to-reopen-safely-by-simon-johnson-et-al-2021-02