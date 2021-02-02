‘We're on the edge of financial collapse,’ says head of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 18:11 Hits: 4

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN agency in charge of Palestinian refugees, warned that his agency was on the edge of financial collapse. He said he was only able to pay the salaries of his employees in late 2020 thanks to last-minute contributions and borrowing. He held out hope that the Biden administration would resume its funding for UNRWA, which was ended under Donald Trump in 2018.

