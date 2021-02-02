The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Russia's Sputnik V Is Found to Be 91.6% Effective, Providing Boost for Global Vaccination Effort

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg2 sputnikvaccine 3

Russia has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, recording about 73,000 deaths and over 3.8 million infections over the past year. Meanwhile, there is widespread skepticism over the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine, with many Russians reluctant to get the shot. Now a peer-reviewed study published in the respected Lancet medical journal has confirmed the vaccine’s 91.6% efficacy, as developers of the shot have long maintained. “That’s good news for the developers of the vaccine in Russia. That’s good news for Russia writ large, which certainly has plenty of geopolitical ambitions surrounding the vaccine,” says Joshua Yaffa, correspondent for The New Yorker in Moscow. “And it’s frankly good news for the world.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/2/russia_covid_19_sputnik_v_vaccine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version