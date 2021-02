Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 09:24 Hits: 4

Supporters of Alexei Navalny gathered outside the Moscow courthouse where judges were to decide whether the Kremlin critic would serve time in prison. Prosecutors allege he violated the terms of his probation.

