Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 04:07 Hits: 2

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday lashed out at Turkey's LGBT movement, accusing it of "vandalism" following an outbreak of student protests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210202-turkey-arrests-dozens-of-students-at-peaceful-protest-over-lgbt-rights