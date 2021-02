Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 23:42 Hits: 2

Gabrielle Glaser traces the changes in social attitudes toward motherhood and the rights of adopted children during the baby boom years.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0201/American-Baby-focuses-light-on-the-dark-history-of-US-adoption?icid=rss