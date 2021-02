Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:54 Hits: 1

French border police turned away some passengers bound for destinations outside the EU on Monday after new rules banning flights to and from countries outside the bloc came into force at midnight. France has limited the reasons for travel outside the EU to urgent personal or family business, a health emergency or work-related voyages.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210201-france-begins-limiting-travel-outside-the-eu-to-curb-the-spread-of-covid-19